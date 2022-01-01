Steak subs in Woodbridge

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak & Cheese Sub (Classic) image

SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PIZZA • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS

Two Brothers Chicken

14845 Build America dr, Woodbridge

Avg 4.5 (2861 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Steak & Cheese Sub (Classic)$5.99
Chopped Beef W/Lettuce Tomato Grilled Onions Mayo Provolone Cheese
Steak & Cheese Sub (Moe Style)$5.99
Fresh Sliced Beef W/Lettuce Tomato Grilled Onions Mayo Provolone Cheese
More about Two Brothers Chicken
Item pic

 

Prime Pizza and Grill

2902 Garber Way, Woodbridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Cheese Steak Sub 12"$12.99
Lettuce, tomatoes, and mayonnaise.
Grilled Mushrooms, Grilled onions, Grilled green peppers, and provolone cheese.
Philly Steak Sub 12"$12.99
Grilled thinly sliced steak and American cheese, sauteed onions, and green peppers with lettuce, tomatoes, and mayonnaise.
Steak & Cheese Sub 12"$11.99
Grilled thinly sliced steak with melted provolone cheese. grilled mushrooms, onions, green peppers, with lettuce, tomatoes, and mayonnaise.
More about Prime Pizza and Grill

