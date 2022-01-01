Steak subs in Woodbridge
Woodbridge restaurants that serve steak subs
Two Brothers Chicken
14845 Build America dr, Woodbridge
|Steak & Cheese Sub (Classic)
|$5.99
Chopped Beef W/Lettuce Tomato Grilled Onions Mayo Provolone Cheese
|Steak & Cheese Sub (Moe Style)
|$5.99
Fresh Sliced Beef W/Lettuce Tomato Grilled Onions Mayo Provolone Cheese
Prime Pizza and Grill
2902 Garber Way, Woodbridge
|Chicken Cheese Steak Sub 12"
|$12.99
Lettuce, tomatoes, and mayonnaise.
Grilled Mushrooms, Grilled onions, Grilled green peppers, and provolone cheese.
|Philly Steak Sub 12"
|$12.99
Grilled thinly sliced steak and American cheese, sauteed onions, and green peppers with lettuce, tomatoes, and mayonnaise.
|Steak & Cheese Sub 12"
|$11.99
Grilled thinly sliced steak with melted provolone cheese. grilled mushrooms, onions, green peppers, with lettuce, tomatoes, and mayonnaise.