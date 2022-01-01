Tacos in Woodbridge
Woodbridge restaurants that serve tacos
Teddy's Taco Shack
14067 Noblewood Plaza, Woodbridge
|Chicken Baja Taco
|$4.00
Grilled Chicken, Chili Lime Slaw, Black Bean Salsa, Baja Sauce
|Drunken Thai Shrimp Taco
|$4.00
Fresh Shrimp Panko Breaded & Deep Fried Golden Brown, Thai Cucumber Salad, Sweet Chili Aioli & Soy Ginger Glaze
|Teddys Al Pastor Taco
|$4.00
Teddy’s take on the Baja California staple!
Grilled Choice Marinated Pork Tenderloin, our Signature Peach Habanero Sauce, Cotija Cheese, Pineapple Finger, Green Onions, Cilantro
Harmony Pho & Grill
14067 Noblewood Plaza, Woodbridge
|Hawaiian Taco
|$13.95
w/ fresh pineapple, carrot, onion, tomato, cucumber, spinach & scallion w/ lime & our spicy sauce(mayo base)
Little Miner Taco
14067 Noblewood Plaza, Woodbridge
|Chicken Tinga Street Taco
|$4.00
corn tortilla, shredded stewed chicken, salsa verde, pickled onion, cotija cheese, radish
|Grilled Chicken Street Taco
|$4.00
corn tortilla, salsa verde, pickled jalapeno, onion, cilantro
|Birria de Res Street Taco
|$5.00
corn tortilla, slow braised beef, pickled jalapeños, salsa verde, cilantro, onion
**does not include cheese or beef consomme**