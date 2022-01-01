Tacos in Woodbridge

Go
Woodbridge restaurants
Toast

Woodbridge restaurants that serve tacos

Chicken Baja Taco image

 

Teddy's Taco Shack

14067 Noblewood Plaza, Woodbridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Baja Taco$4.00
Grilled Chicken, Chili Lime Slaw, Black Bean Salsa, Baja Sauce
Drunken Thai Shrimp Taco$4.00
Fresh Shrimp Panko Breaded & Deep Fried Golden Brown, Thai Cucumber Salad, Sweet Chili Aioli & Soy Ginger Glaze
Teddys Al Pastor Taco$4.00
Teddy’s take on the Baja California staple!
Grilled Choice Marinated Pork Tenderloin, our Signature Peach Habanero Sauce, Cotija Cheese, Pineapple Finger, Green Onions, Cilantro
More about Teddy's Taco Shack
Restaurant banner

 

Harmony Pho & Grill

14067 Noblewood Plaza, Woodbridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hawaiian Taco$13.95
w/ fresh pineapple, carrot, onion, tomato, cucumber, spinach & scallion w/ lime & our spicy sauce(mayo base)
More about Harmony Pho & Grill
Chicken Tinga Street Taco image

 

Little Miner Taco

14067 Noblewood Plaza, Woodbridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Tinga Street Taco$4.00
corn tortilla, shredded stewed chicken, salsa verde, pickled onion, cotija cheese, radish
Grilled Chicken Street Taco$4.00
corn tortilla, salsa verde, pickled jalapeno, onion, cilantro
Birria de Res Street Taco$5.00
corn tortilla, slow braised beef, pickled jalapeños, salsa verde, cilantro, onion
**does not include cheese or beef consomme**
More about Little Miner Taco

Browse other tasty dishes in Woodbridge

Chicken Tenders

Waffles

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Crispy Chicken

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Sandwiches

Milkshakes

Cheeseburgers

Map

More near Woodbridge to explore

Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (87 restaurants)

Fairfax

Avg 4.3 (39 restaurants)

Manassas

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Lorton

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Annandale

Avg 5 (8 restaurants)

Clifton

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Centreville

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Stafford

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (432 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (244 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (37 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (171 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (75 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (115 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston