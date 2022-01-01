Go
Woodbury Brewing Company

738 Main Street South • $$

Avg 4.5 (306 reviews)

Popular Items

Reddy Copper$15.00
Malty, smooth, easy drinking Irish Red with a touch of roast on the finish. A perfect way to celebrate the people that brought us gold laden rainbows, dirty limericks and basically everything we love about Boston.
ABV: 5.7%
O'Mcosh$15.00
O'McOsh is a smooth, roasty Irish dry stout with pleasant aromas of chocolate and black coffee, poured on nitrogen so it's creamy and light. Ready for you to put down one or two after working a long day in the potato fields or toiling on the internet. Sláinte!
ABV: 5.5%
Apricocious Farmhouse Ale (500ml Bottle)$12.00
Fermented with Dylan Salvatore house yeast and aged for months on gobs of apricot, this 7% farmhouse ale envelops the tongue with bright, fruity apricot flavor and finishes with a balanced tart-not-sour crispness, accentuated with a mild complexity of farmhouse brett funk. Extremely refreshing and invites sip after sip.
ABV 7%
Exodus IPA$15.00
If you enjoyed Encore, you’ll absolutely love Exodus IPA! Easy drinking with just the right amount of tangy, hoppiness to bring you home.
Are You Not Entertained$18.00
Simplicity IPA$15.00
Collusion NEIPA$16.00
Been Livin'$15.00
Salted Caramel and Vanilla Porter
Woodbury Light$12.00
Live Music
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

738 Main Street South

Woodbury CT

Sunday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
