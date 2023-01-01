Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Woodbury

Go
Woodbury restaurants
Toast

Woodbury restaurants that serve chicken salad

Banner pic

 

Nonna’s Pizza "A Taste of Italy"

1491 Hurffville Road, Deptford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Cheese Steak Salad$13.00
lettuce ,red onion,roasted peppers
More about Nonna’s Pizza "A Taste of Italy"
Whole and Grounded Cafe image

 

Whole and Grounded Cafe

5 Delaware St., Woodbury

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad on Brioche Roll$7.00
More about Whole and Grounded Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Woodbury

Chicken Cheesesteaks

Caesar Salad

Tuna Salad

Map

More near Woodbury to explore

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (608 restaurants)

Collingswood

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Haddonfield

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Blackwood

No reviews yet

Haddon Heights

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Audubon

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Merchantville

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Somerdale

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Clementon

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (608 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (332 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (685 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (307 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1631 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (619 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (277 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston