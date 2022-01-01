Chicken noodles in Woodbury
Woodbury restaurants that serve chicken noodles
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Pizzabar 141
141 Woodbury Road, Woodbury
|Chicken Noodle Soup
Hot soup containing onions, celery, carrots, chicken and noodles
Pint ot Quart
On Parade Diner
7980 JERICHO TPK, WOODBURY
|Old Fashion Chicken Noodle Soup (16 oz)
|$6.32
Old fashion home made noodle soup with chunks of chicken, fresh vegetables and noodles.
|Chicken Noodle (16oz)
|$6.32
|Old Fashion Chicken Noodle Soup Large (24oz)
|$8.53
Old fashion home made noodle soup with chunks of chicken, fresh vegetables and noodles.