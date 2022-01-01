Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken pizza in Woodbury

Woodbury restaurants
Woodbury restaurants that serve chicken pizza

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Pizzabar 141

141 Woodbury Road, Woodbury

Avg 4.7 (556 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Pizza$27.95
Our 18" pizza topped with Boneless chunks of tender chicken, Fresh Mozzarella cheese and a slightly spicy Buffalo Sauce!
Halal Buffalo Chicken Pizza$27.95
Our 18" pizza topped with Boneless chunks of tender Halal Chicken, Fresh Mozzarella cheese and a slightly spicy Buffalo Sauce!
Halal Chicken Parmigiana Pizza$27.95
More about Pizzabar 141
On Parade Diner image

 

On Parade Diner - Woodbury

7980 JERICHO TPK, WOODBURY

Avg 3.8 (422 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Pizza$17.05
Grilled Chicken, Marinara & Mozzarella on a PIta
More about On Parade Diner - Woodbury

