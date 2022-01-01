Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Clams in Woodbury

Woodbury restaurants
Woodbury restaurants that serve clams

Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Pizzabar 141

141 Woodbury Road, Woodbury

Avg 4.7 (556 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
White Clam Sauce$17.95
More about Pizzabar 141
On Parade Diner image

 

On Parade Diner

7980 JERICHO TPK, WOODBURY

Avg 3.8 (422 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Manhattan Clam Chowder (16oz)$6.32
More about On Parade Diner

