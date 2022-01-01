Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Clams in
Woodbury
/
Woodbury
/
Clams
Woodbury restaurants that serve clams
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Pizzabar 141
141 Woodbury Road, Woodbury
Avg 4.7
(556 reviews)
White Clam Sauce
$17.95
More about Pizzabar 141
On Parade Diner
7980 JERICHO TPK, WOODBURY
Avg 3.8
(422 reviews)
Manhattan Clam Chowder (16oz)
$6.32
More about On Parade Diner
