French onion soup in Woodbury

On Parade Diner - Woodbury
7980 JERICHO TPK, WOODBURY
Avg 3.8
(422 reviews)
French Onion Soup Augratin
$7.98
Rustic Root Kitchen and Drinks
7927 Jericho Turnpike, Woodbury
Avg 4.5
(703 reviews)
French Onion Soup
$14.00
swiss cheese, crostini
