French onion soup in Woodbury

Woodbury restaurants
Woodbury restaurants that serve french onion soup

On Parade Diner image

 

On Parade Diner - Woodbury

7980 JERICHO TPK, WOODBURY

Avg 3.8 (422 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
French Onion Soup Augratin$7.98
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Rustic Root Kitchen and Drinks

7927 Jericho Turnpike, Woodbury

Avg 4.5 (703 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
French Onion Soup$14.00
swiss cheese, crostini
