Lobsters in
Woodbury
/
Woodbury
/
Lobsters
Woodbury restaurants that serve lobsters
On Parade Diner
7980 JERICHO TPK, WOODBURY
Avg 3.8
(422 reviews)
Sirloin Steak & Lobster Tail
$43.95
Sirloin Steak & Lobster tail
More about On Parade Diner
Moca Asian Bistro
7967 JERICHO TURNPIKE, WOODBURY
No reviews yet
Lobster Tacos (3pcs)
$18.00
King Lobster Roll
$26.00
More about Moca Asian Bistro
