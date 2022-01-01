Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobsters in Woodbury

Woodbury restaurants
Woodbury restaurants that serve lobsters

On Parade Diner image

 

On Parade Diner

7980 JERICHO TPK, WOODBURY

Avg 3.8 (422 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sirloin Steak & Lobster Tail$43.95
Sirloin Steak & Lobster tail
More about On Parade Diner
Item pic

 

Moca Asian Bistro

7967 JERICHO TURNPIKE, WOODBURY

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lobster Tacos (3pcs)$18.00
King Lobster Roll$26.00
More about Moca Asian Bistro

