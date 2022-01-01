Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Woodbury

Woodbury restaurants
Woodbury restaurants that serve salmon

On Parade Diner image

 

On Parade Diner

7980 JERICHO TPK, WOODBURY

Avg 3.8 (422 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Filet$30.25
Salmon Wrap w/ veggies & red peppers$18.10
More about On Parade Diner
Item pic

 

Moca Asian Bistro

7967 JERICHO TURNPIKE, WOODBURY

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Teriyaki$28.00
Wild King Salmon$12.00
Salmon$9.00
More about Moca Asian Bistro

