Sweet potato fries in
Woodbury
/
Woodbury
/
Sweet Potato Fries
Woodbury restaurants that serve sweet potato fries
On Parade Diner - Woodbury
7980 JERICHO TPK, WOODBURY
Avg 3.8
(422 reviews)
Sweet Potato Fries
$8.53
More about On Parade Diner - Woodbury
FRENCH FRIES
Rustic Root Kitchen and Drinks
7927 Jericho Turnpike, Woodbury
Avg 4.5
(703 reviews)
SIDE Sweet Potato Fries
$11.00
More about Rustic Root Kitchen and Drinks
