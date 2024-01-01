Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sweet potato fries in Woodbury

Woodbury restaurants
Woodbury restaurants that serve sweet potato fries

On Parade Diner image

 

On Parade Diner - Woodbury

7980 JERICHO TPK, WOODBURY

Avg 3.8 (422 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sweet Potato Fries$8.53
More about On Parade Diner - Woodbury
Consumer pic

FRENCH FRIES

Rustic Root Kitchen and Drinks

7927 Jericho Turnpike, Woodbury

Avg 4.5 (703 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
SIDE Sweet Potato Fries$11.00
More about Rustic Root Kitchen and Drinks

