Waffles in
Woodbury
/
Woodbury
/
Waffles
Woodbury restaurants that serve waffles
On Parade Diner
7980 JERICHO TPK, WOODBURY
Avg 3.8
(422 reviews)
Belgian waffles with Nutella
$13.15
Waffle Fries
$8.53
Waffle Fries
Waffle Fries
$8.53
Waffle Fries
More about On Parade Diner
FRENCH FRIES
Rustic Root
7927 Jericho Turnpike, Woodbury
Avg 4.5
(703 reviews)
Apple Waffle Cone
$10.00
More about Rustic Root
