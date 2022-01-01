Go
Woodcock Brothers Brewing Company

908 Niagara Falls Blvd • $$

Avg 4.3 (752 reviews)

Fish Fry$15.00
Beer battered and served with fries and coleslaw.
Beer Battered Green Beans$9.00
Served with Cajun Aioli.
Stuffed Pepper Pizza$19.00
A WBBC original with olive oil, six Italian cheeses, and slices of our
stuffed hot banana peppers. it can be spicy, but the flavors are profound.
Spent Grain Pretzels$9.00
Take your beer on a romantic date with our homemade pretzel sticks. add our house cheddar-bacon lager dip +1.
Basket of Fries$7.00
Batch of our delicious fries.
Regular Pizza$18.00
A homemade tomato sauce base, heaped with a layer of fresh mozzarella
cheese, sprinkled with pepperoni. a just can’t go wrong here, folks.
Chicken Quesadilla$14.00
Fresh grilled chicken, topped with a blend of mozzarella and cheddar cheese.
Build Your Burger$14.00
Starts with a 10oz hand-formed burger and you choose the rest!
Served with lettuce, tomato, a pickle and choice of chips or fries.
5 Chicken Tenders$12.00
Served with fries and your choice of sauce.
Steak Sandwich$17.00
Fresh daily made garlic baguettes stuffed with house cut strip steak, mozzarella and frizzled onions.
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Fast Service
High Chairs
Takeout

908 Niagara Falls Blvd

North Tonawanda NY

Sunday12:00 am - 4:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
