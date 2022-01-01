Go
Toast

Wood Ear

Texas smokehouse classics meet global cuisine at this whiskey centric cocktail bar in Telluride’s historic Roma building.
Now seating by reservation only.

135 E Colorado Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Pork on Pork Ramen$27.00
pulled smoked pork shoulder, crispy pork belly, smoked bone broth (chicken and pork), sweet and spicy pickled cabbage
Curry Crab Cake$24.00
Ribeye Bulgogi$34.00
smoked short rib, tamari and sesame reduction, roasted
vegetables, kimchi slaw, side of spicy mustard, sweet and spicy pickles (GF)
Smoked Pork Rice$26.00
pulled smoked pork shoulder, beer battered vegetables, unagi sauce, sweet and spicy pickles (GF)
Buffalo Cauliflower$13.00
sambal ginger buffalo sauce, house-made buttermilk ranch (GF, V)
Buttermilk Chicken$24.00
buttermilk battered chicken breast, yuzu pickles, shredded rainbow carrots, wasabi-honey mustard (GF)
Mushroom Fest$24.00
sauteed crimini, shiitake and brown beech mushrooms, warm tofu and purple kale slaw, smokey miso broth
Grilled Brisket Nigiri$21.00
sliced house-smoked brisket, sticky rice, furikake, wasabi, pickled ginger, cured egg yolk (GF)
Crispy Brussels$11.00
flash fried Brussels leaves, ginger-salt (GF, V*)
The Bird$27.00
grilled chicken, smoked bone broth, pickled okra
See full menu

Location

135 E Colorado Ave

Telluride CO

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Stronghouse Brew Pub

No reviews yet

Located in downtown Telluride, the on-site brewery serves alpine pub food in a historic 1892 stone building. Named "Top 5 Brewpub" by USAToday. Open for beer, lunch & dinner. Full bar. Heated patio. Wheelchair accessible.

Cosmopolitan Restaurant

No reviews yet

Chef/Owner Chad Scothorn offers an eclectic menu with generous portions and outstanding ingredients. His seasonal menu offers diverse cuisines, including French, American and Thai. Though the overall approach is "fusion," you'll never find crossed cultures on one plate. No matter what you order, the Cosmo has the perfect complementary wine. Located at the at Oak Street Gondola in the Hotel Columbia, we are open daily for indoor dining 5-9pm.
For the "Pronto” take-out menu, order on our website or download the Toast Take Out app and place an order for pickup daily 5-8pm. For reservations, visit OpenTable or give us a call!

Siam

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bon Vivant (Lift 5)

No reviews yet

With breathtaking views of Palmyra and the Wilson Range, Bon Vivant stands as Telluride’s premier on-mountain dining venue, where guests are encouraged to live “The Good Life”. The menu, overseen by Chef Luke Bippus, focuses on classic French country cuisine. The all-French wine list, curated by Wine Director Andrew Shaffner, is not to be overlooked, with everything from approachable Vin de France wines to your favorite Champagne and Classified Growth Bordeaux. The friendly and knowledgeable service staff, led by General Manager Luke Weidner, actively work to enrich your experience while maintaining an atmosphere that is welcoming to all. It is this combination of luxury and authenticity that create an ambiance which is second to none.
On less than ideal weather days, seating will be available in the Bon Vivant shelter. In extreme conditions, the restaurant may close entirely.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston