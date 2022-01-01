Go
Wooden Paddle

Ridiculously awesome pizza.

PIZZA • TAPAS

212 Stephen St. • $$

Avg 4.7 (981 reviews)

Popular Items

Margherita$13.00
Red tomato sauce, fresh basil, fresh mozzarella, extra virgin olive oil, cracked sea salt
Gettin' Figgy Wit It$19.50
Mascarpone, fresh mozzarella, prosciutto, fig jam
Fried Meatballs$12.00
Chuck beef, marinara, freshly grated parm, fresh basil
Burrata Toasts$12.00
Whipped burrata, toasted baguette / tomato, basil + balsamic reduction / basil pesto, arugula + lemon zest / proscuitto + fig jam
Sausage Fest$17.50
Red tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, provolone, sausage, pepperoni, applewood-smoked bacon
The Buzzkill$16.50
Red tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, pepperoni, Calabrian chili peppers, honey
Smoke + 'Shrooms$18.00
Roasted cremini 'shrooms, smoked gouda, fresh mozz, extra virgin olive oil, black truffle, fresh thyme
Build-Your-Own$11.00
You think you're betta than us?!
Arugula Salad$12.00
Arugula, super thin pear, house-candied walnuts, freshly grated parm and maple-shallot vinaigrette
Pretty Fly for a White Pie$16.00
Extra virgin olive oil, fresh mozzarella, shaved parmesan, gorgonzola, ricotta, fresh garlic, cracked black pepper
Attributes and Amenities

Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Drive-Thru
Outdoor Seating
Buffet
Takeout

Location

212 Stephen St.

Lemont IL

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
