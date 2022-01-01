Go
Wooden Shoe

HAMBURGERS

822 W 6th St • $

Avg 4.5 (355 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Live Music
Cozy
Groups
Fast Service
Delivery
Takeout

Location

822 W 6th St

Mishawaka IN

Sunday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 2:00 am
