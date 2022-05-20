Wooden Spoon
Lunch and in-store items are available for same-day delivery or pick-up. Please call 507.345.4114 to place your same day order.
SANDWICHES
515 N Riverfront Dr • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
515 N Riverfront Dr
Mankato MN
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Alpine Bistro
Delicious breakfast and lunch offerings crafted daily for you to enjoy!
WYSIWYG Juice Co.
What You See Is What You Get!
Cold Pressed Juice, Smoothies, Smoothie Bowls, Salads and delicious healthy snack options!
La Bamba Taco House
Come in and enjoy!
Burrito Wings LLC
"Fresh and Fast"
Come in and enjoy!