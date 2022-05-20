Wooden Spoon

Go
Lunch and in-store items are available for same-day delivery or pick-up. Please call 507.345.4114 to place your same day order.

515 N Riverfront Dr • $$

Avg 4.8 (467 reviews)

Chicken Taco Bake (GF)
Chicken, Tomatoes Petite Diced, Green Onions, Onion, Bell Peppers, Brown Rice, Garlic, Cumin, Oregano, Roasted Red Pepper, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Tortilla Chips, Kidney Beans, Salt, Pepper, Cilantro
Banana Bread
Two sizes available
$3.99 or $7.99
Italian Sour Rolls$2.99
8 ct
Decorated Gourmet Cupcakes
Pastry Single$1.50
May 20, 2022$85.00
English Muffin$2.99
Softies$3.69
Turnovers$9.99
4 ct
Cheese Stuffed Turkey Meatballs with Tomato Sauce (GF, Keto)
Turkey, Egg Yolks, Almond Flour, Cheese, Tomato Sauce, Monterey Jack Cheese
515 N Riverfront Dr

Mankato MN

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
