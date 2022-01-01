Go
Wooden Valve

36310 Main St • $$

Avg 4.6 (232 reviews)

PORK TACO$7.00
Citrus-brined with a southwest rub, grilled corn salsa, avocado crema, queso fresco, corn shell
TEX -MEX$5.00
House recipe ground beef, crema, pico, shredded lettuce, jack cheese
Queso$10.00
Chicken$3.00
Hand battered, roasted poblano ranch, creole slaw, scallion
Street Corn$6.00
Sweet corn ,red onions, mayo, cotija, lime
SHRIMP TACO$6.00
Grilled Shrimp, Mango Guac, Red & Yellow Pepper, Jack Cheese, Flour Tortilla
MAHI TACO$7.00
Blackened mahi, guacamole, mango salsa, pickled radish, roasted pineapple, jalapeno coulis.
TACO FAMILY PACK no discounts$30.00
VEGGIE TACO$6.00
Fried chili lime panko encrusted avocado, grilled corn salsa, chipotle crema, queso fresco
STEAK TACO$7.00
Grilled Flank Steak, Jack Cheese, Lime Slaw, Chipotle Crema, Flour tortilla.
Tourists
Upscale
Casual
Formal
Cozy
Groups
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Fast Service
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

36310 Main St

New Baltimore MI

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday2:45 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday2:45 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday2:45 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday2:45 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday1:43 pm - 8:00 pm
