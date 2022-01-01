Wooden Valve
Come in and enjoy!
FRENCH FRIES
36310 Main St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
36310 Main St
New Baltimore MI
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|2:45 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|2:45 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|2:45 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|2:45 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|1:43 pm - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Beyond Juicery + Eatery
Come in and enjoy!
Green Street Tavern
Come in and enjoy!
Fin's Eatery & Spirits
Come in and enjoy!
ANCHOR BAY PIT STOP DINER
Come in and enjoy!