Wooden Hill Brewing Company

7421 Bush Lake Rd

Deluxe House Burger$14.00
All beef patty, American cheese, lettuce, onion, tomato, Shutdown Sauce
House Burger$12.00
All beef patty, American cheese, garlic aioli, and house pickles on a toasted brioche bun.
Hot Honey Fried Chicken$13.00
Fried chicken dipped in hot honey, house made dill pickles, ranch, onion, lettuce, on a toasted brioche bun.
Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Fried chicken, sriracha mayo, bacon, house pickles, and pepper jack cheese on a toasted brioche bun.
Chicken Tenders$10.00
Strips of fried chicken with your choice of dipping sauce.
Impossible Burger$13.00
Plant-based patty, cheddar cheese, garlic aioli, and house pickles on a toasted brioche bun.
WH Rachel$12.00
Roasted turkey, melted swiss, kraut, onion, and special sauce, served on sourdough.
The Muffuletta BOM - Burger of the Moment$15.00
Beef patty, provolone, giardiniera, pickled onion, salami, ham, kalamata mayo
House Chicken Tacos$10.00
Your choice of two beer-braised chicken or meat-free Impossible tacos (+$2). Topped with queso fresco, fresh onion & cilantro, and housemade honey chipotle sauce. Comes with chips & salsa. Choice of soft flour tortillas or gluten-free corn tortillas. Add more tacos for $3 each or $4 (Impossible).
Warm Pretzels$5.00
Two Bavarian pretzel sticks flash-fried with your choice of beer cheese, ale mustard, or honey mustard dip.
Location

Edina MN

Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
