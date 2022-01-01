Wooden Spoon

Go
675 W Grand River

Popular Items

Cup Mushroom & Brie$5.00
Cherry Festival$15.00
Artisan lettuce, dried cherries and cranberries, cashews, goat cheese, shredded chicken
with apple cider vinaigrette & granny smith apple
Mother of BLT$11.00
peppered bacon, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo with a fried egg on toasted Italian bread
Turkey in All$13.00
turkey, avocado, peppered bacon, lettuce, tomato and green goddess on multi grain roll
Bowl Signature Mushroom & Brie$7.00
Sandwich of the Week$13.00
we will be posting this weeks feature on our social media
Frankly My Dear$11.00
fresh mozzarella cheese and basil pesto on grilled sourdough, with marinara
1/2 Cherry Festival$9.00
Artisan lettuce, dried cherries and cranberries, cashews, goat cheese, shredded chicken
with apple cider vinaigrette & granny smith apple
Asian Salmon$16.00
grilled salmon, baby spinach, toasted almonds, carrots, edamame, pickled ginger,
orange segments with sesame dressing & crispy rice noodles
Cubano$13.00
Roasted pork, Dearborn ham, baby swiss, pickles & mustard, on grilled Cuban roll
Location

675 W Grand River

Brighton MI

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
