Woodfellas Pizza
Thank you for visiting Woodfellas!
Its the wood that makes it good!
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
22 Bayview Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
22 Bayview Ave
Stonington CT
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Dog Watch Cafe
Come by today for Indoor and Outdoor Dining options!
Saltwater Farm Vineyard
Tasting Room, Winery and Event Space set on over 100 acres of farm land and tidal marsh on the CT shoreline.
Water Street Cafe
New American cuisine
Noah's
Scratch Cooking Since 1979