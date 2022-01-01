Woodfire Rockford
Come in and enjoy!
PIZZA
408 E State St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
408 E State St
Rockford IL
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
District Bar & Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Rockford Roasting Company
All the same drinks you know and love, just in to go cups!
NEW! Rockford Roasting Company
Come in and enjoy!
Cantina Taco Rockford
Fast Casual Mexican with Fresh Bold Flavor. Experience what FreshMex is all about.