Go
Toast

Woodfire Rockford

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA

408 E State St • $$

Avg 4.6 (517 reviews)

Popular Items

Veggie$16.50
Fresh mozzarella, sauce, spinach, mushroom, tomato, red onion, Grana Padano
Tuscan Fries$7.00
Idaho potatoes cooked in duck fat, finished with Grana Padano, garlic, fresh herbs & black truffle sea salt
White Proscuitto with Arugula$18.00
Fresh mozzarella, olive oil, arugula, Grana Padano, prosciutto di parma
Basil Pesto$16.00
Basil pesto, fresh mozzarella, fresh tomatoes, parmigiano
Woodfire Chopped$13.00
Romaine, iceberg, radicchio, garbanzo beans, grape tomato, green beans, hard-boiled egg, red onion, avocado and bleu cheese crumble with balsamic vinaigrette
Sausage and Pepperoni$17.50
Fresh mozzarella, sauce, pepperoni, sausage
Havarti Stuffed Coccoli$12.00
Creamy Havarti cheese, stuffed inside dough balls, deep fried then finished with garlic butter, salt & pepper
Margherita$14.00
Fresh Mozzarella, hand crushed Italian tomatoes, fresh basil, olive oil
Pepperoni$16.00
Fresh mozzarella, sauce, pepperoni
White$14.00
Fresh mozzarella, Grana Padano, olive oil
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Contactless Payments
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

408 E State St

Rockford IL

SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

District Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Rockford Roasting Company

No reviews yet

All the same drinks you know and love, just in to go cups!

NEW! Rockford Roasting Company

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cantina Taco Rockford

No reviews yet

Fast Casual Mexican with Fresh Bold Flavor. Experience what FreshMex is all about.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston