Woodinville bars & lounges you'll love

Go
Woodinville restaurants
Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Woodinville

Tipsy Cow Burger Bar image

 

Tipsy Cow Burger Bar

14111 Woodinville Duvall Rd, Woodinville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Experience$16.00
7 oz Custom Ground Beef Patty, Portobello Mushroom, Herbed Laura Chenel Chevre, Beecher's Flagship White Cheddar, Bibb Lettuce, Tomato, Tipsy Sauce
KIDS Burger$9.00
4 oz Custom Ground Beef Patty, Tillamook Yellow Cheddar, Macrina Artisan Bun
Bibb Lettuce, Tomato, Yellow Onion available upon request
Winemaker$16.50
7 oz Custom Ground Beef Patty, Triple Cream Brie, Alfalfa Sprouts, Caramelized Onion, White Truffle Aioli
More about Tipsy Cow Burger Bar
Cafe Dupar Molbak’s image

 

Cafe Dupar Molbak’s

13625 NE 175th St, Woodinville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Garden Caesar$12.00
romaine hearts, house-grated reggiano, and artisan croutons with caesar dressing
Cookies$3.00
choose between oatmeal everything, chocolate chunk, peanut butter chocolate chunk, and our famous Redmond crisp
BLTGA$15.00
bacon, lettuce, tomato, smoked gouda, avocado,organic apple and root chips on a soft Kaiser roll
More about Cafe Dupar Molbak’s
Purple Cafe and Wine Bar image

 

Purple Cafe - Woodinville

14459 WOODINVILLE-REDMOND ROAD NE, WOODINVILLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
CRANBERRY CHICKEN$19.00
pulled mary's chicken, bacon, almonds, scallion, celery, apple, dried cranberry, parmigiano-reggiano, cranberry-mint vinaigrette
ROAST BEEF DIP$20.00
caramelized onion, gruyere, horseradish sauce, red wine jus
BAKED BRIE$17.00
apricot, caramelized onion, candied walnut, grape, house made crackers
More about Purple Cafe - Woodinville
The Commons image

 

Pablo - Woodinville

14481 WOODINVILLE-REDMOND RD NE, WOODINVILLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
GRILLED CHEESE & TOMATO SOUP$16.00
smoked gouda, white cheddar, and swiss on toasted sourdough with fire-roasted tomato soup
CHEESEBURGER$18.00
american cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles and house special sauce on toasted brioche bun
SPICY FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH$17.00
shredded lettuce, pickles, sliced tomato, spicy mayo on toasted brioche bun
More about Pablo - Woodinville
Brix Wine Cafe image

 

Brix Wine Cafe

13550 NE Village Square Drive, Woodinville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Ancho Sirloin Steak$28.00
Grilled Medium Rare, Potato Gratin, Sautéed Spinach & Veal Demi Glace
Warm Broccoli Salad$8.50
Garlic Anchovy Dressing & Fresh Lemon
Grilled Wild Salmon$24.50
Grilled Medium, Stone Ground Mustard & Maple Glazed, Bacon, Sautéed Spinach, Yukon Gold Mash & Frizzled Onions
More about Brix Wine Cafe

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Woodinville

Chai Lattes

Chai Tea

Cake

Cheeseburgers

Chopped Salad

Chicken Sandwiches

Tomato Soup

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Woodinville to explore

Bellevue

Avg 4 (39 restaurants)

Kirkland

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Edmonds

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Redmond

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Bothell

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Everett

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Lynnwood

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Snohomish

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Sammamish

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (434 restaurants)

Bremerton

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Bellingham

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston