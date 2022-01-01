Woodinville burger restaurants you'll love
Must-try burger restaurants in Woodinville
Tipsy Cow Burger Bar
14111 Woodinville Duvall Rd, Woodinville
|Popular items
|Experience
|$16.00
7 oz Custom Ground Beef Patty, Portobello Mushroom, Herbed Laura Chenel Chevre, Beecher's Flagship White Cheddar, Bibb Lettuce, Tomato, Tipsy Sauce
|KIDS Burger
|$9.00
4 oz Custom Ground Beef Patty, Tillamook Yellow Cheddar, Macrina Artisan Bun
Bibb Lettuce, Tomato, Yellow Onion available upon request
|Winemaker
|$16.50
7 oz Custom Ground Beef Patty, Triple Cream Brie, Alfalfa Sprouts, Caramelized Onion, White Truffle Aioli
Cafe Dupar Molbak’s
13625 NE 175th St, Woodinville
|Popular items
|Garden Caesar
|$12.00
romaine hearts, house-grated reggiano, and artisan croutons with caesar dressing
|Cookies
|$3.00
choose between oatmeal everything, chocolate chunk, peanut butter chocolate chunk, and our famous Redmond crisp
|BLTGA
|$15.00
bacon, lettuce, tomato, smoked gouda, avocado,organic apple and root chips on a soft Kaiser roll
Brix Wine Cafe
13550 NE Village Square Drive, Woodinville
|Popular items
|Ancho Sirloin Steak
|$28.00
Grilled Medium Rare, Potato Gratin, Sautéed Spinach & Veal Demi Glace
|Warm Broccoli Salad
|$8.50
Garlic Anchovy Dressing & Fresh Lemon
|Grilled Wild Salmon
|$24.50
Grilled Medium, Stone Ground Mustard & Maple Glazed, Bacon, Sautéed Spinach, Yukon Gold Mash & Frizzled Onions