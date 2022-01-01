Cake in Woodinville
Woodinville restaurants that serve cake
More about Mercurys Coffee Co.
Mercurys Coffee Co.
15608 NE Woodinville-Duvall Rd, Woodinville
|Birthday Cake - Blended
More about Bobae Coffee & Tea
SMOOTHIES
Bobae Coffee & Tea
14015 NE Woodinville Duvall Rd, Woodinville
|Cheshire Cat's Carrot Cake (4C)
Cheshire Cat’s Carrot Cake- Our interpretation of a delicious carrot cake in drink form! It has spice, little carrots, graham cracker, and the housemade cheese cap to replace the icing!
Highly recommend ice cream drop and boba.
Housemade Cheese cap contains local dairy, made in house, and NEVER with the typical artificial powder cheese and milk.
More about Purple Cafe - WOODINVILLE
Purple Cafe - WOODINVILLE
14459 WOODINVILLE-REDMOND ROAD NE, WOODINVILLE
|CRAB CAKES
|$28.00
two crab cakes served with cabbage slaw, citronette, dill remoulade
More about Mercurys Coffee Co.
Mercurys Coffee Co.
17641 Garden Way NE, Woodinville
|Birthday Cake - Blended
More about Pablo y Pablo - WOODINVILLE
Pablo y Pablo - WOODINVILLE
14481 WOODINVILLE-REDMOND RD NE, WOODINVILLE
|TRES LECHE CAKE
|$10.00
strawberries, whipped cream, and mexican graham crackers
More about Brix Wine Cafe
Brix Wine Cafe
13550 NE Village Square Drive, Woodinville
|Flourless Chocolate Cake
|$8.00