Chai tea in Woodinville
Woodinville restaurants that serve chai tea
Mercurys Coffee Co.
15608 NE Woodinville-Duvall Rd, Woodinville
|Chai Tea Latte
|$4.25
Spicy Sweet Black Tea, Honey, Vanilla & Velvety Milk
The MALTBY CAFE Breakfast Served 7am-3pm Lunch Served 11am-3pm
8809 Maltby Road, Snohomish
|Chai Tea Latte
|$3.95
Bobae Coffee & Tea
14015 NE Woodinville Duvall Rd, Woodinville
|NITRO Woodinville Chai Milk Tea (HOT or ICED)
The perfect balanced spiced chai is that perfect cup for our PNW rainy and cold days. When this drink is nitrolized- it tastes like a sunny day in the park. When this drink is hot- it tastes like a hug in a cup.
