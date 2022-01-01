Cheesecake in Woodinville
SMOOTHIES
Bobae Coffee & Tea Woodinville
14015 NE Woodinville Duvall Rd, Woodinville
|Kyoto Cookie: Oreo Cheesecake with Bobae-jicha
|$0.00
From traditional wooden houses to the temples, Kyoto is filled with wonders. Bringing in another twist of this tradition, we added oreo to this harmonious roasted hand-whisked hojicha. Tasting oreo in a whole new way.
Recommend: Flaming Marshmallow, boba, ice cream drop
This drink is made with real dairy. We do not use non dairy creamer powder or artificial cheese cap powder to make these drinks.
|Oreo Cheesecake
|$0.00
Our interpretation of an Oreo Cheesecake in drink form. The nice small bits of oreo in this drink really brings in the creaminess and that perfect cookie and cream personality. If you want to spice it up, add a drop of ice cream or be daring and add a shot of espresso.
Caffeine free unless espresso is added
Recommend: Flaming Marshmallow, boba, ice cream drop
This drink is made with real dairy. We do not use non dairy creamer powder or artificial cheese cap powder to make these drinks.
|Karma's Pumpkin Pie: Bobae Pumpkin Cheesecake in a Drink
|$0.00
NOTE: Contains dairy due to real cheesecap
Another returning favorite! As Karma’s interpretation of pumpkin pie in a cup, this drink is a perfect match with the crisp fall weather. It combines fresh, local milk with real roasted pumpkin and a flaming marshmallow (recommended adding) to evoke memories of sitting around a fireplace with a slice of warm pumpkin pie. Order it hot for a freshly-baked pumpkin pie in a cup.
Taste Notes: rich, creamy, fall spices
Recommend: Flaming Marshmallow, ice Cream drop, and boba