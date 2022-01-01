Cheesecake in Woodinville

Our interpretation of an Oreo Cheesecake in drink form. The nice small bits of oreo in this drink really brings in the creaminess and that perfect cookie and cream personality. If you want to spice it up, add a drop of ice cream or be daring and add a shot of espresso.

Caffeine free unless espresso is added

Recommend: Flaming Marshmallow, boba, ice cream drop

This drink is made with real dairy. We do not use non dairy creamer powder or artificial cheese cap powder to make these drinks.

