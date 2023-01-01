Chocolate chip cookies in Woodinville

MINI COOKIES!

Sink your teeth into the rich, velvety decadence of our luscious chocolate cookie, baked to perfection. As you savor each bite, the robust and aromatic essence of Bobae espresso intermingles with the indulgent chocolate, creating a harmonious symphony of flavors. With a delicate balance of texture and sweetness, this heavenly treat is a true delight for coffee and chocolate lovers alike. Indulge in the ultimate sensory experience with our Origin Signature Chocolate Cookie.

Comes in a set of three!

