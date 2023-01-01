Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate chip cookies in Woodinville

Go
Woodinville restaurants
Toast

Woodinville restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies

Item pic

SMOOTHIES

Bobae Coffee & Tea Woodinville

14015 NE Woodinville Duvall Rd, Woodinville

Avg 4.7 (984 reviews)
Takeout
Origin Chocolate Chip Cookie$5.00
This is our take on the nostalgic American recipe, using only the finest of ingredients and taking the time to handcraft each cookie. Sweet, soft, and decadent, you won’t want to miss this classic addition. To ensure maximum richness, each cookie contains the slightest bit of coffee. Also available in a bite-sized cookie form!
Mini Origin Chocolate Chip Cookie (Set of 3)$5.00
MINI COOKIES!
Sink your teeth into the rich, velvety decadence of our luscious chocolate cookie, baked to perfection. As you savor each bite, the robust and aromatic essence of Bobae espresso intermingles with the indulgent chocolate, creating a harmonious symphony of flavors. With a delicate balance of texture and sweetness, this heavenly treat is a true delight for coffee and chocolate lovers alike. Indulge in the ultimate sensory experience with our Origin Signature Chocolate Cookie.
Comes in a set of three!
More about Bobae Coffee & Tea Woodinville
Purple Cafe and Wine Bar image

 

Purple Cafe and Wine Bar - Woodinville

14459 WOODINVILLE-REDMOND ROAD NE, WOODINVILLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CAST IRON CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE$8.00
vanilla ice cream
More about Purple Cafe and Wine Bar - Woodinville

Browse other tasty dishes in Woodinville

French Toast

Muffins

Steak Salad

Pudding

Calamari

Bread Pudding

Mac And Cheese

Hummus

Map

More near Woodinville to explore

Bellevue

Avg 4.3 (68 restaurants)

Kirkland

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Redmond

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Everett

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Edmonds

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Bothell

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Lynnwood

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Snohomish

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Sammamish

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (716 restaurants)

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Oak Harbor

No reviews yet

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Bellingham

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (657 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (854 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (224 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (114 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (892 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1016 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston