Hot chocolate in Woodinville
Woodinville restaurants that serve hot chocolate
More about The MALTBY CAFE Breakfast Served 7am-3pm Lunch Served 11am-3pm
The MALTBY CAFE Breakfast Served 7am-3pm Lunch Served 11am-3pm
8809 Maltby Road, Snohomish
|Hot Chocolate
|$4.25
More about Bobae Coffee & Tea
SMOOTHIES
Bobae Coffee & Tea
14015 NE Woodinville Duvall Rd, Woodinville
|Chocolate Milk (ICED or HOT)
67% Cocoa with Smith Brother Farm Milk or alternative. Creamy and chocolatey!
Caffeine-Free.
Hot Cocoa
Fairtrade Certified Organic Cocoa with Smith Brother Farm Milk or Alternative Milk such as Oat Milk. Creamy and chocolatey!
|White Chocolate Mocha (HOT or ICED)
Premium white chocolate with smooth house blend espresso shotsPremium white chocolate with smooth house blend espresso shots
|Lavender White Chocolate Milk Tea (ICED or HOT)
Organic lavender flowers pairs with premium white chocolate bring this lavender goodness on a whole new level.
Caffeine-Free.
Or simply add an espresso shot or two to make it not caffeine-free.