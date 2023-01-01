Nachos in Woodinville
Woodinville restaurants that serve nachos
The Lounge at DeLille Cellars
14300 NE 145th St, Woodinville
|Nachos
|$0.00
Choice of Vegetarian, Smoked Pulled Pork, or Smoked Brisket. - Cipollini Balsamic Bechamel, Fontina, Charred Shishitos, Candied Jalapenos, Scallions, Cotija, Lime Crème Fraiche, Cilantro, Roasted Romanesco Salsa, Habanero Hot Sauce
The Commons
14481 WOODINVILLE-REDMOND RD NE, WOODINVILLE
|VEGAN NACHOS
|$15.00
spicy cashew ‘cheese’, pickled jalapeños and carrots, cascabel salsa, tomato salsa, guacamole, cilantro, thick corn tortilla chips
|CLASSIC NACHOS
|$15.00
queso, pickled jalapeños and carrots, cascabel salsa, crema, pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro, thick corn tortilla chips
