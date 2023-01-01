Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Octopus in Woodinville

Woodinville restaurants
Toast

Woodinville restaurants that serve octopus

Consumer pic

 

The PicNic Table

18672 142nd Ave NE, Woodinville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Spanish Octopus$26.00
More about The PicNic Table
The Commons image

 

The Commons

14481 WOODINVILLE-REDMOND RD NE, WOODINVILLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CHARRED OCTOPUS$8.00
salsa macha, cilantro, shaved radishes
More about The Commons
Consumer pic

 

The Hollywood Tavern

14501 Woodinville-Redmond Rd, Woodinville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Octopus Ballet - August 15th$54.42
Showtime: 6:30pm – 8:30pm. The Knoll will open 30 minutes before the show starts. Tables hold 6 comfortably and up to 8 if you squeeze in. Concerts are rain or shine. We will also have food and beverage available for purchase. All tickets are nonrefundable!
More about The Hollywood Tavern

