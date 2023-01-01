Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Ravioli in
Woodinville
/
Woodinville
/
Ravioli
Woodinville restaurants that serve ravioli
The PicNic Table
18672 142nd Ave NE, Woodinville
No reviews yet
Summer Ravioli
$24.00
More about The PicNic Table
Brix Wine Cafe
13550 NE Village Square Drive, Woodinville
No reviews yet
Butternut Squash Ravioli
$19.50
Lobster Ravioli
$24.00
Ricotta & Pecorino Ravioli, Sweet Pea & Mint Cream Sauce, Laure Chenel Chevre, Crispy Prosciutto Crumbles & Fresh Basil
More about Brix Wine Cafe
