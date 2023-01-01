Tarts in Woodinville
Bobae Coffee & Tea Woodinville
14015 NE Woodinville Duvall Rd, Woodinville
|Nitro Bae-kok Thai Milk Tea Boba Tart
|$7.95
If you're a Thai tea enjoyer, look no further than the Bae-kok Thai Milk Tea Boba Tart. Your favorite rich orange tea with earthy vanilla notes embraces the handcrafted pastry shell and is adorned by our famous brown sugar boba.
|Nitro OG Milk Tea Boba Tart
|$7.95
The Nitro OG Tart is our take on our flagship OG milk tea in the form of a fresh, delicate pastry. Enjoy the familiar malty and round taste notes of the best Assam in the world as it's surrounded by a shell of tender, sweet pastry and topped with the sugared sweetness of our fresh boba.
One Bite Cafe 2nd - Woodinville - 14184 NE Woodinville Duvall Rd, Woodinville, WA 98072
14184 Northeast Woodinville Duvall Road, Woodinville
|Portuguese Egg Tart
|$2.99
House-made flaky crust and a creamy custard filling egg tart. Combination of a crisp exterior and a velvety, sweet custard center makes them a delightful treat for pastry lovers