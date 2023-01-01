Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tarts in Woodinville

Go
Woodinville restaurants
Toast

Woodinville restaurants that serve tarts

Item pic

SMOOTHIES

Bobae Coffee & Tea Woodinville

14015 NE Woodinville Duvall Rd, Woodinville

Avg 4.7 (984 reviews)
Takeout
Nitro Bae-kok Thai Milk Tea Boba Tart$7.95
If you're a Thai tea enjoyer, look no further than the Bae-kok Thai Milk Tea Boba Tart. Your favorite rich orange tea with earthy vanilla notes embraces the handcrafted pastry shell and is adorned by our famous brown sugar boba.
Nitro OG Milk Tea Boba Tart$7.95
The Nitro OG Tart is our take on our flagship OG milk tea in the form of a fresh, delicate pastry. Enjoy the familiar malty and round taste notes of the best Assam in the world as it's surrounded by a shell of tender, sweet pastry and topped with the sugared sweetness of our fresh boba.
More about Bobae Coffee & Tea Woodinville
Item pic

 

One Bite Cafe 2nd - Woodinville - 14184 NE Woodinville Duvall Rd, Woodinville, WA 98072

14184 Northeast Woodinville Duvall Road, Woodinville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Portuguese Egg Tart$2.99
House-made flaky crust and a creamy custard filling egg tart. Combination of a crisp exterior and a velvety, sweet custard center makes them a delightful treat for pastry lovers
More about One Bite Cafe 2nd - Woodinville - 14184 NE Woodinville Duvall Rd, Woodinville, WA 98072

Browse other tasty dishes in Woodinville

Hot Chocolate

Clams

Chopped Salad

Steak Salad

Brulee

Risotto

Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

Stew

Map

More near Woodinville to explore

Bellevue

Avg 4.3 (75 restaurants)

Kirkland

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Redmond

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Everett

Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)

Edmonds

Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)

Bothell

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Lynnwood

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Snohomish

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Sammamish

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (742 restaurants)

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Oak Harbor

No reviews yet

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (37 restaurants)

Bellingham

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (676 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (868 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (227 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (116 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (922 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1044 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston