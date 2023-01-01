Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Avocado toast in Woodland Hills

Woodland Hills restaurants
Toast

Woodland Hills restaurants that serve avocado toast

Item pic

 

Lodge Bread - Woodland Hills - 20929 ventura blvd #22

20929 ventura blvd #22, woodland hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Avocado Toast$14.50
Purple Radish, Lemon, Evoo and Cracked Pepper
More about Lodge Bread - Woodland Hills - 20929 ventura blvd #22
Item pic

SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Pascal Patisserie and Cafe

21040 Victory Blvd., Woodland Hills

Avg 4.6 (733 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Open Face Avocado Toast$15.25
Guacamole, w/onion, cherry tomatoes and arugula on spelt bread topped with 2 eggs any style
More about Pascal Patisserie and Cafe
Consumer pic

 

Leo and Lily

22420 Ventura Blvd., Woodland Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Avocado Toast$15.00
Dave's 21 grain bread, fresh mashed avocado, everything bagel seasoning, and 2 hardboiled eggs. Side of pickled onions, cherry tomatoes, and balsalmic reduction
Side of Avocado Toast$5.00
More about Leo and Lily
Old New York Deli & Bakery Co image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Old New York Deli & Bakery Co

6209 Topanga Canyon Blvd, Woodland Hills

Avg 4.1 (899 reviews)
Takeout
Avocado Toast$12.99
fresh avocado, cage-free hard-boiled eggs, diced green onions, goat cheese, lemon pepper, house-made sourdough toast
More about Old New York Deli & Bakery Co

