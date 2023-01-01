Avocado toast in Woodland Hills
Woodland Hills restaurants that serve avocado toast
More about Lodge Bread - Woodland Hills - 20929 ventura blvd #22
Lodge Bread - Woodland Hills - 20929 ventura blvd #22
20929 ventura blvd #22, woodland hills
|Avocado Toast
|$14.50
Purple Radish, Lemon, Evoo and Cracked Pepper
More about Pascal Patisserie and Cafe
SANDWICHES • PASTRY
Pascal Patisserie and Cafe
21040 Victory Blvd., Woodland Hills
|Open Face Avocado Toast
|$15.25
Guacamole, w/onion, cherry tomatoes and arugula on spelt bread topped with 2 eggs any style
More about Leo and Lily
Leo and Lily
22420 Ventura Blvd., Woodland Hills
|Avocado Toast
|$15.00
Dave's 21 grain bread, fresh mashed avocado, everything bagel seasoning, and 2 hardboiled eggs. Side of pickled onions, cherry tomatoes, and balsalmic reduction
|Side of Avocado Toast
|$5.00