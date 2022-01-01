Cake in Woodland Hills
Woodland Hills restaurants that serve cake
CUPCAKES • CAKES
SusieCakes - Woodland Hills
6250 Topanga Canyon Blvd, Woodland Hills
|Celebration Cake
|$0.00
6-layers of vanilla cake baked with colorful sugar confetti, filled & frosted with our signature retro-blue vanilla frosting.
|Flourless Chocolate Cake
|$0.00
Moist and rich single-layer chocolate cake.
|Southern Red Velvet Cake
|$0.00
Deep red, moist cake lightly flavored with cocoa, filled & topped with traditional cream cheese frosting. Our best seller!
CHICKEN
KOUROSH RESTAURANT
22635 Ventura Blvd, Woodland Hills
|CHOCOLATE CAKE
|$4.99
PIZZA • PASTA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Nicola's Kitchen
20969 Ventura Blvd, Woodland Hills
|Carrot Cake
|$10.00
Lodge Bread - Woodland Hills - 20929 ventura blvd #22
20929 ventura blvd #22, woodland hills
|Cakes Options
|$6.00
SANDWICHES • PASTRY
Pascal Patisserie and Cafe
21040 Victory Blvd., Woodland Hills
|Pound Cake Small
|$12.75
|Orange Almon cake Loaf strip cake
|$18.00
|Custom Cake
|$0.00
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Old New York Deli & Bakery Co
6209 Topanga Canyon Blvd, Woodland Hills
|Honey Cake
|$11.99
Available starting Sept 21st
|Blueberry Coffee Cake Slice
|$3.99
|Carrot Cake Slice
|$7.99