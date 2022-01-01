Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Woodland Hills

Go
Woodland Hills restaurants
Toast

Woodland Hills restaurants that serve cake

Item pic

CUPCAKES • CAKES

SusieCakes - Woodland Hills

6250 Topanga Canyon Blvd, Woodland Hills

Avg 4.6 (759 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Celebration Cake$0.00
6-layers of vanilla cake baked with colorful sugar confetti, filled & frosted with our signature retro-blue vanilla frosting.
Flourless Chocolate Cake$0.00
Moist and rich single-layer chocolate cake.
Southern Red Velvet Cake$0.00
Deep red, moist cake lightly flavored with cocoa, filled & topped with traditional cream cheese frosting. Our best seller!
More about SusieCakes - Woodland Hills
Item pic

CHICKEN

KOUROSH RESTAURANT

22635 Ventura Blvd, Woodland Hills

Avg 4.4 (198 reviews)
Takeout
CHOCOLATE CAKE$4.99
More about KOUROSH RESTAURANT
Nicola's Kitchen image

PIZZA • PASTA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Nicola's Kitchen

20969 Ventura Blvd, Woodland Hills

Avg 4.6 (778 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Carrot Cake$10.00
More about Nicola's Kitchen
Consumer pic

 

Lodge Bread - Woodland Hills - 20929 ventura blvd #22

20929 ventura blvd #22, woodland hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cakes Options$6.00
More about Lodge Bread - Woodland Hills - 20929 ventura blvd #22
Pascal Patisserie & Cafe image

SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Pascal Patisserie and Cafe

21040 Victory Blvd., Woodland Hills

Avg 4.6 (733 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pound Cake Small$12.75
Orange Almon cake Loaf strip cake$18.00
Custom Cake$0.00
More about Pascal Patisserie and Cafe
Old New York Deli & Bakery Co image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Old New York Deli & Bakery Co

6209 Topanga Canyon Blvd, Woodland Hills

Avg 4.1 (899 reviews)
Takeout
Honey Cake$11.99
Available starting Sept 21st
Blueberry Coffee Cake Slice$3.99
Carrot Cake Slice$7.99
More about Old New York Deli & Bakery Co
Item pic

 

Modern B&B L.A. - 6256 Topanga Canyon Blvd #1200

6256 Topanga Canyon Blvd #1200, Woodland Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Apple Raisin Coffee Cake (V)$4.95
Gluten Free, Vegan, Nut Free. Contains Soy
More about Modern B&B L.A. - 6256 Topanga Canyon Blvd #1200

Browse other tasty dishes in Woodland Hills

Chicken Sandwiches

Cookies

Chai Lattes

Cappuccino

French Toast

Hummus

Salmon

Pies

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Woodland Hills to explore

Woodland Hills

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Map

More near Woodland Hills to explore

Sherman Oaks

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Northridge

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Encino

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Van Nuys

Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)

Canoga Park

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Pacific Palisades

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Tarzana

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Chatsworth

No reviews yet

Calabasas

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (980 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (77 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (804 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1536 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (282 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (301 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (316 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (740 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston