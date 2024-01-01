Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheesecake in Woodland Hills

Woodland Hills restaurants
Woodland Hills restaurants that serve cheesecake

Item pic

CUPCAKES • CAKES

SusieCakes - Woodland Hills

6250 Topanga Canyon Blvd, Woodland Hills

Avg 4.6 (759 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pumpkin Cheesecake Slice$6.50
A slice of rich cheesecake accented with pumpkin, baked inside our graham cracker crust.
Pumpkin Cheesecake$45.95
Rich cheesecake filling accented with pumpkin, baked on our graham cracker crust. Order by November 22nd!
More about SusieCakes - Woodland Hills
Pascal Patisserie & Cafe image

SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Pascal Patisserie and Cafe

21040 Victory Blvd., Woodland Hills

Avg 4.6 (733 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cheesecake NY or crumble$5.75
More about Pascal Patisserie and Cafe
Consumer pic

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Old New York Deli & Bakery Co

6209 Topanga Canyon Blvd, Woodland Hills

Avg 4.1 (899 reviews)
Takeout
Sugar Free, Fat Free Cheesecake$8.99
Cheesecake Plain$8.49
N.Y. Cheesecake$8.49
More about Old New York Deli & Bakery Co
Consumer pic

 

Fishbone Seafood Woodland Hills

5780 Canoga Avenue, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Caramel Fudge Cheesecake$5.00
More about Fishbone Seafood Woodland Hills
Item pic

 

Modern B&B L.A. - 6256 Topanga Canyon Blvd #1200

6256 Topanga Canyon Blvd #1200, Woodland Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Strawberry Cheesecake Babka$6.50
Strawberry Cheesecake Babka. Babka filled with cream cheese filling, and wild strawberry filling, topped with vanilla crumble. Contains dairy, eggs, and corn.
More about Modern B&B L.A. - 6256 Topanga Canyon Blvd #1200

