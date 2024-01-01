Cheesecake in Woodland Hills
Woodland Hills restaurants that serve cheesecake
CUPCAKES • CAKES
SusieCakes - Woodland Hills
6250 Topanga Canyon Blvd, Woodland Hills
|Pumpkin Cheesecake Slice
|$6.50
A slice of rich cheesecake accented with pumpkin, baked inside our graham cracker crust.
|Pumpkin Cheesecake
|$45.95
Rich cheesecake filling accented with pumpkin, baked on our graham cracker crust. Order by November 22nd!
SANDWICHES • PASTRY
Pascal Patisserie and Cafe
21040 Victory Blvd., Woodland Hills
|Cheesecake NY or crumble
|$5.75
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Old New York Deli & Bakery Co
6209 Topanga Canyon Blvd, Woodland Hills
|Sugar Free, Fat Free Cheesecake
|$8.99
|Cheesecake Plain
|$8.49
|N.Y. Cheesecake
|$8.49
Fishbone Seafood Woodland Hills
5780 Canoga Avenue, Los Angeles
|Caramel Fudge Cheesecake
|$5.00
Modern B&B L.A. - 6256 Topanga Canyon Blvd #1200
6256 Topanga Canyon Blvd #1200, Woodland Hills
|Strawberry Cheesecake Babka
|$6.50
Strawberry Cheesecake Babka. Babka filled with cream cheese filling, and wild strawberry filling, topped with vanilla crumble. Contains dairy, eggs, and corn.