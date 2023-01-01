Chicken tenders in Woodland Hills
D'moon cafe - 21301 Ventura Blvd, woodland Hills, CA, 91367
21301 Ventura Blvd , Woodland Hills
|#3 Chicken Tender Kabob
|$18.00
Skewered charbroiled saffron chicken tenders served with basmati rice, peppers, onions, and tomato
CHICKEN
KOUROSH RESTAURANT
22635 Ventura Blvd, Woodland Hills
|EXTRA CHICKEN TENDER_____L
|$8.99
|CHICKEN TENDER KABOB....................L
|$12.99
|EXTRA CHICKEN TENDER____D
|$12.99
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
White Harte Pub
22456 Ventura Blvd, Woodland Hills
|Chicken Tenders
|$15.00
|Kids Chicken Tenders
|$9.00
Leo and Lily
22420 Ventura Blvd., Woodland Hills
|Kids Chicken Strips
|$8.00
served with french fries