Chicken tenders in Woodland Hills

Woodland Hills restaurants
Woodland Hills restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Item pic

 

D'moon cafe - 21301 Ventura Blvd, woodland Hills, CA, 91367

21301 Ventura Blvd , Woodland Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
#3 Chicken Tender Kabob$18.00
Skewered charbroiled saffron chicken tenders served with basmati rice, peppers, onions, and tomato
More about D'moon cafe - 21301 Ventura Blvd, woodland Hills, CA, 91367
Item pic

CHICKEN

KOUROSH RESTAURANT

22635 Ventura Blvd, Woodland Hills

Avg 4.4 (198 reviews)
Takeout
EXTRA CHICKEN TENDER_____L$8.99
CHICKEN TENDER KABOB....................L$12.99
EXTRA CHICKEN TENDER____D$12.99
More about KOUROSH RESTAURANT
White Harte Pub image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

White Harte Pub

22456 Ventura Blvd, Woodland Hills

Avg 4 (564 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tenders$15.00
Kids Chicken Tenders$9.00
More about White Harte Pub
Consumer pic

 

Leo and Lily

22420 Ventura Blvd., Woodland Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Chicken Strips$8.00
served with french fries
More about Leo and Lily
Old New York Deli & Bakery Co image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Old New York Deli & Bakery Co

6209 Topanga Canyon Blvd, Woodland Hills

Avg 4.1 (899 reviews)
Takeout
Kid's Chicken Strips$6.99
chicken strips, fries and soda
Chicken Tenders (6)$9.99
served with ranch dressing
More about Old New York Deli & Bakery Co

