Chocolate cake in Woodland Hills

Woodland Hills restaurants
Woodland Hills restaurants that serve chocolate cake

CUPCAKES • CAKES

SusieCakes - Woodland Hills

6250 Topanga Canyon Blvd, Woodland Hills

Avg 4.6 (759 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Flourless Chocolate Cake$0.00
24-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Moist and rich single-layer chocolate cake.
Candy Cane Cake$0.00
Four layers of chocolate cake filled with chocolate buttercream and crushed peppermint pieces, frosted with mint buttercream.
Old-Fashioned Chocolate Cake$0.00
“Just like you remember!” Towering high, moist chocolate cake filled and covered in rich, dark chocolate buttercream frosting.
More about SusieCakes - Woodland Hills
CHICKEN

KOUROSH RESTAURANT

22635 Ventura Blvd, Woodland Hills

Avg 4.4 (198 reviews)
Takeout
CHOCOLATE CAKE$5.99
More about KOUROSH RESTAURANT
Leo and Lily

22420 Ventura Blvd., Woodland Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Flourless Chocolate Cake$9.00
More about Leo and Lily
Modern B&B L.A. - 6256 Topanga Canyon Blvd #1200

6256 Topanga Canyon Blvd #1200, Woodland Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
German Chocolate Cake Donut$6.95
German Chocolate Cake Donut. Fried Yeast Donut. Contains Dairy, Egg and Corn Starch. Stuffed donut filled with German chocolate coconut filling , topped with chcolate icing, chocolate crumble, and toasted coconut flakes.
More about Modern B&B L.A. - 6256 Topanga Canyon Blvd #1200

