Cinnamon rolls in Woodland Hills

Lodge Bread - Woodland Hills - 20929 ventura blvd #22
20929 ventura blvd #22, woodland hills
|Cinnamon Rolls
|$11.00
SANDWICHES • PASTRY
Pascal Patisserie and Cafe
21040 Victory Blvd., Woodland Hills
|Cranberry Raisin/ Pecan/ Cinnamon Roll
|$3.75
Leo and Lily
22420 Ventura Blvd., Woodland Hills
|Side of Cinnamon Roll Pancake
|$8.00
|Cinnamon Roll Pancakes
|$13.00
L&L pancakes swirled with cinnamon, drizzled with frosting