Cinnamon rolls in Woodland Hills

Woodland Hills restaurants
Woodland Hills restaurants that serve cinnamon rolls

Lodge Bread - Woodland Hills - 20929 ventura blvd #22

20929 ventura blvd #22, woodland hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cinnamon Rolls$11.00
More about Lodge Bread - Woodland Hills - 20929 ventura blvd #22
Pascal Patisserie & Cafe image

SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Pascal Patisserie and Cafe

21040 Victory Blvd., Woodland Hills

Avg 4.6 (733 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cranberry Raisin/ Pecan/ Cinnamon Roll$3.75
More about Pascal Patisserie and Cafe
Leo and Lily

22420 Ventura Blvd., Woodland Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Side of Cinnamon Roll Pancake$8.00
Cinnamon Roll Pancakes$13.00
L&L pancakes swirled with cinnamon, drizzled with frosting
More about Leo and Lily
Old New York Deli & Bakery Co image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Old New York Deli & Bakery Co

6209 Topanga Canyon Blvd, Woodland Hills

Avg 4.1 (899 reviews)
Takeout
Cinnamon Roll$4.49
More about Old New York Deli & Bakery Co

