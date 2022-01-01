Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Woodland Hills

Woodland Hills restaurants
Woodland Hills restaurants that serve cookies

Item pic

CUPCAKES • CAKES

SusieCakes

6250 Topanga Canyon Blvd, Woodland Hills

Avg 4.6 (759 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mini Chocolate Chip Cookie Platter$84.00
24-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Platter includes 48 mini chocolate chip cookies.
4 Box Chocolate Chip Cookies$14.00
Everyone’s favorite treat! Baked with brown sugar, butter and semi-sweet chocolate chips (4 per order)
Mini Cookie & Bar Platter$90.00
24-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. ONLY AVAILABLE UNTIL JUNE 5th. Perfect for any party with two dozen mini cookies and two dozen mini 7-layer bars for a total of 48 pieces.
More about SusieCakes
Gasolina Cafe image

 

GASOLINA

21150 Ventura Blvd, Woodland Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Black Gold Cookie$4.00
dark chocolate | orange zest | sea salt
More about GASOLINA
Consumer pic

 

Lodge Bread - Woodland Hills

20929 ventura blvd #22, woodland hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cookies Options$3.50
More about Lodge Bread - Woodland Hills
Pascal Patisserie & Cafe image

SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Pascal Patisserie & Cafe

21040 Victory Blvd., Woodland Hills

Avg 4.6 (733 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cookies Box
More about Pascal Patisserie & Cafe
Old New York Deli & Bakery Co image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Old New York Deli & Bakery Co

6209 Topanga Canyon Blvd, Woodland Hills

Avg 4.1 (899 reviews)
Takeout
Cookie Trays
Fresh baked award winning cookies and cream cheese brownie trays! You can taste the real butter! Assorted butter cookies, rugelach, linzer tarts, florentines, thumb prints, cream cheese brownies and more!
More about Old New York Deli & Bakery Co

