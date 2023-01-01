Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Croissants in Woodland Hills

Woodland Hills restaurants
Toast

Woodland Hills restaurants that serve croissants

Lodge Bread - Woodland Hills - 20929 ventura blvd #22

20929 ventura blvd #22, woodland hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Croissant Options$0.00
Chocolate Croissant$6.50
Pistachio Croissant$6.75
More about Lodge Bread - Woodland Hills - 20929 ventura blvd #22
SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Pascal Patisserie and Cafe

21040 Victory Blvd., Woodland Hills

Avg 4.6 (733 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Croissant$4.25
Pistachio Croissant$5.50
Croissant Sandwich$14.75
2 Egg Omelette, Swiss, butter lettuce, tomato, radishes
More about Pascal Patisserie and Cafe
Leo and Lily

22420 Ventura Blvd., Woodland Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Butter Croissant$4.00
More about Leo and Lily
BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Old New York Deli & Bakery Co

6209 Topanga Canyon Blvd, Woodland Hills

Avg 4.1 (899 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Croissant$4.49
More about Old New York Deli & Bakery Co

