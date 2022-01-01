French toast in Woodland Hills
Woodland Hills restaurants that serve french toast
GASOLINA
21150 Ventura Blvd, Woodland Hills
|Turron French Toast
|$12.50
almond crunch | piloncillo | house jam
|El Niño French Toast
|$9.50
piloncillo syrup | powdered sugar
SANDWICHES • PASTRY
Pascal Patisserie and Cafe
21040 Victory Blvd., Woodland Hills
|French Toast
|$14.50
Brioche with berries, maple syrup and homemade jam
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Old New York Deli & Bakery Co
6209 Topanga Canyon Blvd, Woodland Hills
|Classic French Toast
|$9.99
thick-cut housemade challah served with 100% real maple syrup, dusted with powdered sugar
|Yummy Stuffed French Toast
|$12.99
whipped strawberry cream cheese layered between three slices of battered challah and topped with sliced strawberries. served with 100% real maple syrup and dusted with powdered sugar
|Chocolate Babka French Toast
|$12.99
housemade with our challah and served with 100% real maple syrup. topped with chocolate chips and powdered sugar, to die for!