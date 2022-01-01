Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French toast in Woodland Hills

Woodland Hills restaurants
Toast

Woodland Hills restaurants that serve french toast

Item pic

 

GASOLINA

21150 Ventura Blvd, Woodland Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Turron French Toast$12.50
almond crunch | piloncillo | house jam
El Niño French Toast$9.50
piloncillo syrup | powdered sugar
More about GASOLINA
Item pic

SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Pascal Patisserie and Cafe

21040 Victory Blvd., Woodland Hills

Avg 4.6 (733 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
French Toast$14.50
Brioche with berries, maple syrup and homemade jam
More about Pascal Patisserie and Cafe
Item pic

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Old New York Deli & Bakery Co

6209 Topanga Canyon Blvd, Woodland Hills

Avg 4.1 (899 reviews)
Takeout
Classic French Toast$9.99
thick-cut housemade challah served with 100% real maple syrup, dusted with powdered sugar
Yummy Stuffed French Toast$12.99
whipped strawberry cream cheese layered between three slices of battered challah and topped with sliced strawberries. served with 100% real maple syrup and dusted with powdered sugar
Chocolate Babka French Toast$12.99
housemade with our challah and served with 100% real maple syrup. topped with chocolate chips and powdered sugar, to die for!
More about Old New York Deli & Bakery Co
Item pic

 

Modern B&B L.A. - 6256 Topanga Canyon Blvd #1200

6256 Topanga Canyon Blvd #1200, Woodland Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pumpkin Pie French Toast Sticks$14.00
Dulcey de leche, Vanilla Cinnamon Sauce
More about Modern B&B L.A. - 6256 Topanga Canyon Blvd #1200

