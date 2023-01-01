Fruit salad in Woodland Hills
Woodland Hills restaurants that serve fruit salad
GASOLINA
21150 Ventura Blvd, Woodland Hills
|Stone Fruit & Arugula Salad
|$15.00
manchego cheese | radicchio | quince dressing | hazelnut
SANDWICHES • PASTRY
Pascal Patisserie and Cafe
21040 Victory Blvd., Woodland Hills
|Side Fruit Salad
|$6.50
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Old New York Deli & Bakery Co
6209 Topanga Canyon Blvd, Woodland Hills
|Side Fruit Salad
|$2.99
WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Calif Chicken Cafe - Woodland Hills
22333 Ventura Blvd, Woodland Hills
|Seasonal Fruit Salad
|$0.00