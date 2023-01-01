Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fruit salad in Woodland Hills

Woodland Hills restaurants
Woodland Hills restaurants that serve fruit salad

Item pic

 

GASOLINA

21150 Ventura Blvd, Woodland Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Stone Fruit & Arugula Salad$15.00
manchego cheese | radicchio | quince dressing | hazelnut
More about GASOLINA
Pascal Patisserie & Cafe image

SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Pascal Patisserie and Cafe

21040 Victory Blvd., Woodland Hills

Avg 4.6 (733 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Side Fruit Salad$6.50
More about Pascal Patisserie and Cafe
Consumer pic

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Old New York Deli & Bakery Co

6209 Topanga Canyon Blvd, Woodland Hills

Avg 4.1 (899 reviews)
Takeout
Side Fruit Salad$2.99
More about Old New York Deli & Bakery Co
Item pic

WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Calif Chicken Cafe - Woodland Hills

22333 Ventura Blvd, Woodland Hills

Avg 3.9 (1476 reviews)
Takeout
Seasonal Fruit Salad$0.00
More about Calif Chicken Cafe - Woodland Hills
Item pic

 

Modern B&B L.A. - 6256 Topanga Canyon Blvd #1200

6256 Topanga Canyon Blvd #1200, Woodland Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fruit Salad (1/2lb)*$6.50
Strawberries, Blueberries, Mango, Pineapple
More about Modern B&B L.A. - 6256 Topanga Canyon Blvd #1200

