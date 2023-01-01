Greek salad in Woodland Hills

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Pascal Patisserie and Cafe

21040 Victory Blvd., Woodland Hills

Avg 4.6 (733 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Greek Salad$14.75
Romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, Kalamata olives, red onion, red bell pepper, avocado, cucumber, feta cheese and garlic dressing
More about Pascal Patisserie and Cafe
Consumer pic

 

Leo and Lily

22420 Ventura Blvd., Woodland Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Greek Orzo Salad$16.00
Romaine, feta, fennel, cucumber, red onion, tomato, toasted orzo, olives, with Lily's greek vinaigrette
More about Leo and Lily
Item pic

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Old New York Deli & Bakery Co

6209 Topanga Canyon Blvd, Woodland Hills

Avg 4.1 (899 reviews)
Takeout
Greek Salad$11.99
organic field greens, bell peppers, cucumber, carrots, greek olives, feta cheese, red onion & balsamic vinaigrette dressing
Greek Salad Tray$49.99
ORGANIC FIELD GREENS, BELL PEPPERS, CUCUMBERS, CARROTS, GREEK OLIVES, FETA CHEESE, RED ONIONS, FETA CHEESE
More about Old New York Deli & Bakery Co
Consumer pic

 

Stanley's Cafe - Zenith

21255 Califa Street, Woodland Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
GREEK SALAD$5.00
Spring Mix Lettuce, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese, Tomato, Cucumber. Tossed with Choice of Dressing.
More about Stanley's Cafe - Zenith

