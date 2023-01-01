Paninis in Woodland Hills
SANDWICHES • PASTRY
Pascal Patisserie and Cafe
21040 Victory Blvd., Woodland Hills
|Cheese Steak Panini
|$16.75
Marinated flank steak, cheddar, roasted bell pepper
|Chicken Pesto Panini
|$16.75
Garlic-Lime marinated chicken breast, mushrooms, provolone, caramelized onions
|Pastrami Panini
|$16.00
Pastrami, provolone cheese, red onion, tomato and pesto sauce
Leo and Lily
22420 Ventura Blvd., Woodland Hills
|Roasted Veggie Panini
|$15.00
Roasted zuchini, squash, eggplant, red peppers, goat cheese, parsley pesto, on whole wheat ciabatta
|Grilled Cheese Panini
|$15.00
Burrata, smoked gouda, goat cheese, toamto, turkey bacon, avocado, on ciabatta