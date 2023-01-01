Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Paninis in Woodland Hills

Woodland Hills restaurants
Toast

Woodland Hills restaurants that serve paninis

Pascal Patisserie & Cafe image

SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Pascal Patisserie and Cafe

21040 Victory Blvd., Woodland Hills

Avg 4.6 (733 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cheese Steak Panini$16.75
Marinated flank steak, cheddar, roasted bell pepper
Chicken Pesto Panini$16.75
Garlic-Lime marinated chicken breast, mushrooms, provolone, caramelized onions
Pastrami Panini$16.00
Pastrami, provolone cheese, red onion, tomato and pesto sauce
More about Pascal Patisserie and Cafe
Consumer pic

 

Leo and Lily

22420 Ventura Blvd., Woodland Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Roasted Veggie Panini$15.00
Roasted zuchini, squash, eggplant, red peppers, goat cheese, parsley pesto, on whole wheat ciabatta
Grilled Cheese Panini$15.00
Burrata, smoked gouda, goat cheese, toamto, turkey bacon, avocado, on ciabatta
More about Leo and Lily
Consumer pic

 

Stanley's Cafe - Zenith

21255 Califa Street, Woodland Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
HAM & SWISS PANINI$4.75
Ham & Swiss Panini w/ Yellow Mustard and Pickles.
More about Stanley's Cafe - Zenith

