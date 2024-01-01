Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Philly cheesesteaks in Woodland Hills

Go
Woodland Hills restaurants
Toast

Woodland Hills restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks

Consumer pic

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Old New York Deli & Bakery Co

6209 Topanga Canyon Blvd, Woodland Hills

Avg 4.1 (899 reviews)
Takeout
Philly Cheesesteak$16.99
Angus beef, grilled peppers & onions, provolone, mayo, club roll
More about Old New York Deli & Bakery Co
Item pic

 

Hideout Cafe Woodland Hills - 20700 Ventura Blvd Suite # 120

20700 Ventura Blvd Suite # 120, Woodland Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Philly Cheese Steak Panini$17.55
bell peppers, onion mushrooms , cheese and steak
More about Hideout Cafe Woodland Hills - 20700 Ventura Blvd Suite # 120
Consumer pic

 

Stanley's Cafe - Zenith

21255 Califa Street, Woodland Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
PHILLY CHEESESTEAK$5.00
Shaved Beef with Grilled Onions and Peppers, American Swiss Cheese on a French Roll
More about Stanley's Cafe - Zenith

Browse other tasty dishes in Woodland Hills

Avocado Toast

Tuna Salad

French Fries

Chicken Sandwiches

Turkey Clubs

Cookies

Chopped Salad

Pies

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Woodland Hills to explore

Woodland Hills

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Map

More near Woodland Hills to explore

Sherman Oaks

Avg 4.5 (59 restaurants)

Northridge

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Encino

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Van Nuys

Avg 4 (24 restaurants)

Canoga Park

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Tarzana

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Pacific Palisades

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Calabasas

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Chatsworth

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1270 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (102 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (116 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1042 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1913 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (411 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (407 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (318 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (427 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (957 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston