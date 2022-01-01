Pies in Woodland Hills

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

CUPCAKES • CAKES

SusieCakes - Woodland Hills

6250 Topanga Canyon Blvd, Woodland Hills

Avg 4.6 (759 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pumpkin Pie$34.95
Pumpkin filling baked in a flaky pie crust with just the right amount of spice! Topped with a cinnamon sugar heart made from pie crust. Pie is 9 inches. Order by November 22nd!
Key Lime Pie - 9"$29.95
Creamy custard key lime filling, topped with fresh whipped cream
Apple Crumble Pie$42.95
Flaky pie crust filled with apples and topped with our signature crumble topping. Pie is 9 inches. Order by November 22nd!
More about SusieCakes - Woodland Hills
Consumer pic

 

Lodge Bread - Woodland Hills - 20929 ventura blvd #22

20929 ventura blvd #22, woodland hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Berry Pie Bar$5.50
More about Lodge Bread - Woodland Hills - 20929 ventura blvd #22
Vegans Shepherds Pie / Impossible Meat image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

White Harte Pub

22456 Ventura Blvd, Woodland Hills

Avg 4 (564 reviews)
Takeout
Shepherds Pie (Regular)$16.00
Vegans Shepherds Pie / Impossible Meat$18.00
Impossible (vegan grounded beef) simmered in peas, carrots and onion topped with vegan mashed potatoes. Try it! Its deservingly popular new version of this classic pie! GF & V
More about White Harte Pub
Item pic

 

Modern B&B L.A. - 6256 Topanga Canyon Blvd #1200

6256 Topanga Canyon Blvd #1200, Woodland Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pumpkin Pie French Toast Sticks$14.00
Dulcey de leche, Vanilla Cinnamon Sauce
More about Modern B&B L.A. - 6256 Topanga Canyon Blvd #1200

