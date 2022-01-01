Pies in Woodland Hills
Woodland Hills restaurants that serve pies
More about SusieCakes - Woodland Hills
CUPCAKES • CAKES
SusieCakes - Woodland Hills
6250 Topanga Canyon Blvd, Woodland Hills
|Pumpkin Pie
|$34.95
Pumpkin filling baked in a flaky pie crust with just the right amount of spice! Topped with a cinnamon sugar heart made from pie crust. Pie is 9 inches. Order by November 22nd!
|Key Lime Pie - 9"
|$29.95
Creamy custard key lime filling, topped with fresh whipped cream
|Apple Crumble Pie
|$42.95
Flaky pie crust filled with apples and topped with our signature crumble topping. Pie is 9 inches. Order by November 22nd!
More about Lodge Bread - Woodland Hills - 20929 ventura blvd #22
Lodge Bread - Woodland Hills - 20929 ventura blvd #22
20929 ventura blvd #22, woodland hills
|Berry Pie Bar
|$5.50
More about White Harte Pub
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
White Harte Pub
22456 Ventura Blvd, Woodland Hills
|Shepherds Pie (Regular)
|$16.00
|Vegans Shepherds Pie / Impossible Meat
|$18.00
Impossible (vegan grounded beef) simmered in peas, carrots and onion topped with vegan mashed potatoes. Try it! Its deservingly popular new version of this classic pie! GF & V