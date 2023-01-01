Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna salad in Woodland Hills

Woodland Hills restaurants
Woodland Hills restaurants that serve tuna salad

Lodge Bread - Woodland Hills - 20929 ventura blvd #22

20929 ventura blvd #22, woodland hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tuna Salad$13.50
More about Lodge Bread - Woodland Hills - 20929 ventura blvd #22
Tuna Salad image

SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Pascal Patisserie and Cafe

21040 Victory Blvd., Woodland Hills

Avg 4.6 (733 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Side Tuna Salad$4.50
Tuna Salad$14.50
Mixed greens, red cabbage, hard boiled egg, cilantro, celery, cucumber, cherry tomatoes
More about Pascal Patisserie and Cafe
Item pic

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Old New York Deli & Bakery Co

6209 Topanga Canyon Blvd, Woodland Hills

Avg 4.1 (899 reviews)
Takeout
Tuna Salad$14.99
solid albacore tuna, lettuce, tomato, rye
More about Old New York Deli & Bakery Co
Item pic

 

Modern B&B L.A. - 6256 Topanga Canyon Blvd #1200

6256 Topanga Canyon Blvd #1200, Woodland Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Za'atar Tuna Salad Sandwich$10.50
Za'atar Tuna Salad, Arugula, Tomato, Pickled Onion
Tuna Salad (1/2lb)*$6.50
More about Modern B&B L.A. - 6256 Topanga Canyon Blvd #1200

