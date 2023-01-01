Tuna salad in Woodland Hills
Woodland Hills restaurants that serve tuna salad
More about Lodge Bread - Woodland Hills - 20929 ventura blvd #22
Lodge Bread - Woodland Hills - 20929 ventura blvd #22
20929 ventura blvd #22, woodland hills
|Tuna Salad
|$13.50
More about Pascal Patisserie and Cafe
SANDWICHES • PASTRY
Pascal Patisserie and Cafe
21040 Victory Blvd., Woodland Hills
|Side Tuna Salad
|$4.50
|Tuna Salad
|$14.50
Mixed greens, red cabbage, hard boiled egg, cilantro, celery, cucumber, cherry tomatoes
More about Old New York Deli & Bakery Co
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Old New York Deli & Bakery Co
6209 Topanga Canyon Blvd, Woodland Hills
|Tuna Salad
|$14.99
solid albacore tuna, lettuce, tomato, rye