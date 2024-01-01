Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey clubs in Woodland Hills

Go
Woodland Hills restaurants
Toast

Woodland Hills restaurants that serve turkey clubs

Pascal Patisserie & Cafe image

SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Pascal Patisserie and Cafe

21040 Victory Blvd., Woodland Hills

Avg 4.6 (733 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Turkey Sandwich$15.25
Smoked turkey, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo
More about Pascal Patisserie and Cafe
Item pic

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Old New York Deli & Bakery Co

6209 Topanga Canyon Blvd, Woodland Hills

Avg 4.1 (899 reviews)
Takeout
Triple Decker Turkey Club$15.99
honey cured bacon, lettuce, tomato, seed oil free mayo, sourdough
Kid's Turkey Sandwich$9.99
FRESH OVEN ROASTED IN HOUSE TURKEY with cheddar, mayo and served on multigrain wheat bread. Served with fresh fruit and soda
More about Old New York Deli & Bakery Co
Consumer pic

 

Stanley's Cafe - Zenith

21255 Califa Street, Woodland Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
TURKEY SANDWICH$4.25
Turkey, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo & Mustard
More about Stanley's Cafe - Zenith
Item pic

 

Lodge Bread Company - Woodland Hills

20929 ventura blvd #22, woodland hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Turkey Pesto Sandwich$18.75
Herb Roasted Turkey, Almond Pesto, Havarti Cheese, Tomato, Arugula, House Made Focaccia
More about Lodge Bread Company - Woodland Hills

Browse other tasty dishes in Woodland Hills

Cookies

Cheesecake

Burritos

Caesar Salad

French Fries

Muffins

Tuna Sandwiches

Chai Tea

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Woodland Hills to explore

Woodland Hills

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Map

More near Woodland Hills to explore

Sherman Oaks

Avg 4.5 (59 restaurants)

Northridge

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Encino

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Van Nuys

Avg 4 (24 restaurants)

Canoga Park

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Tarzana

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Pacific Palisades

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Calabasas

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Chatsworth

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1270 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (102 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (116 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1042 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1913 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (411 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (407 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (318 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (427 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (957 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston