Woodland Hills restaurants you'll love

CUPCAKES • CAKES
SusieCakes
6250 Topanga Canyon Blvd, Woodland Hills
Popular items
Classic Marble Cake
Vanilla and chocolate cake marbled together with chocolate chips. Filled and frosted with vanilla and chocolate buttercreams.
Apple Crumble Pie - 9"
$34.95
AVAILABLE 11/3 - 12/24 ONLY -- Apples baked in a flaky crust and featuring our signature crumble topping.
4 Box Cupcake Assortment
$15.80
Baked from scratch, daily in our on-site kitchen. Flavors and decorations may change depending on season or holiday. Available in Red Velvet, Vanilla, Chocolate, Chocolate Vanilla, and Flourless Chocolate
CHICKEN
Kourosh Restaurant
22635 Ventura Blvd, Woodland Hills
Popular items
SHIRAZI SALAD
$6.99
Popular traditional salad named after Shiraz in Iran.\tTopped with our Persian diced cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, parsley, and lemon juice.
HUMMUS
$6.99
Hummus is a dip or spread made from a cooked creamy puree of mashed chickpeas blended with tahini, lemon juice and garlic.
BEEF KOOBIDEH KABAB.................L
$10.99
PIZZA • PASTA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Nicola's Kitchen
20969 Ventura Blvd, Woodland Hills
Popular items
Half Special Chopped Salad w/ Chicken
$20.00
Grilled Chicken, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Toasted Almonds, Raisins, Roma Tomatoes, Cucumbers. Mozzarella Cheese, Parmesan Cheese, Pepperoncini. House Made Balsamic Vinaigrette.
*Specify Any Undesired Items in Notes*
Meat Lasagna
$16.00
Lasagna Noodles, Baked With All Beef Meatballs, Ricotta and Mozzarella Cheese. In Marinara Sauce.
Chicken Piccata Full
$20.00
Grilled Chicken Breast, Capers, Artichoke Hearts, Mushrooms, White Wine and Lemon Butter Sauce. Choice of One Side.
*Specify Any Undesired Items in Notes*
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
White Harte Pub
22456 Ventura Blvd, Woodland Hills
Popular items
White Harte Burger
$14.00
1/2LB Angus beef patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo served on Brioche bun, choice of fries or salad.
Fish n Chips
$14.00
Our Notting Hill Fish n Chips are made with Fullers ESB Beer battered Atlantic Cod and crispy chips (fries) fried to golden perfection. Our top seller.
Cod Tacos
$14.00
Three soft shell corn tortillas, beer battered Atlantic cod with shredded cabbage, fire roasted salsa, crema, guacamole, pico de gallo.
SANDWICHES • PASTRY
Pascal Patisserie & Cafe
21040 Victory Blvd., Woodland Hills
Popular items
Tuna Salad
$13.25
Mixed greens, red cabbage, hard boiled egg, cilantro, celery, cucumber, cherry tomatoes
Smoked Salmon Bagel
$15.50
Smoked salmon, tomato, red
onions, arugula and dill-caper cream
Farmer's Omelette Sandwich
$14.25
Spinach, mushroom, sundried tomato, mozzarella, mayo on French baguette.
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Old New York Deli & Bakery Co
6209 Topanga Canyon Blvd, Woodland Hills
Popular items
Bacon, Egg & Cheese
$7.49
Cage free fried egg, bacon, American cheese, Choice of bagel
Bagel w/ Schmear
Bagel with cream cheese, butter etc. Made from scratch daily. No preservatives or oils added. $2.99-$4.99
Baker's Dozen (13) Online
$13.99
MADE FROM SCRATCH, NO OILS OR PRESERVATIVES ADDED
SEAFOOD
Jasmine Thai (Woodland Hls)
20022 Ventura Blvd, Woodland Hills
WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
California Chicken Cafe
22333 Ventura Blvd, Woodland Hills
SALADS • SUSHI • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
HQ Gastropub- Woodland Hills
20969 Ventura Blvd, Woodland Hills
Popular items
Hot Wings
$14.00
Eight Wings served with Housemade Creamy Ranch Dressing and Celery Sticks
Kid Flatbread
$10.00
Served with Housemade Marinara Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese
Kid Beef Sliders
$10.00
Two Freshly Groud Beef Patties on Kings Hawaiian Sweet Rolls