Woodland Hills restaurants you'll love

Go
Woodland Hills restaurants
Toast

Woodland Hills's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Bakeries
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Thai
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Gastropubs
Bagels
Middle Eastern
Scroll right

Must-try Woodland Hills restaurants

SusieCakes image

CUPCAKES • CAKES

SusieCakes

6250 Topanga Canyon Blvd, Woodland Hills

Avg 4.6 (759 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Classic Marble Cake
Vanilla and chocolate cake marbled together with chocolate chips. Filled and frosted with vanilla and chocolate buttercreams.
Apple Crumble Pie - 9"$34.95
AVAILABLE 11/3 - 12/24 ONLY -- Apples baked in a flaky crust and featuring our signature crumble topping.
4 Box Cupcake Assortment$15.80
Baked from scratch, daily in our on-site kitchen. Flavors and decorations may change depending on season or holiday. Available in Red Velvet, Vanilla, Chocolate, Chocolate Vanilla, and Flourless Chocolate
More about SusieCakes
Kourosh Restaurant image

CHICKEN

Kourosh Restaurant

22635 Ventura Blvd, Woodland Hills

Avg 4.4 (198 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
SHIRAZI SALAD$6.99
Popular traditional salad named after Shiraz in Iran.\tTopped with our Persian diced cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, parsley, and lemon juice.
HUMMUS$6.99
Hummus is a dip or spread made from a cooked creamy puree of mashed chickpeas blended with tahini, lemon juice and garlic.
BEEF KOOBIDEH KABAB.................L$10.99
More about Kourosh Restaurant
Nicola's Kitchen image

PIZZA • PASTA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Nicola's Kitchen

20969 Ventura Blvd, Woodland Hills

Avg 4.6 (778 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Half Special Chopped Salad w/ Chicken$20.00
Grilled Chicken, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Toasted Almonds, Raisins, Roma Tomatoes, Cucumbers. Mozzarella Cheese, Parmesan Cheese, Pepperoncini. House Made Balsamic Vinaigrette.
*Specify Any Undesired Items in Notes*
Meat Lasagna$16.00
Lasagna Noodles, Baked With All Beef Meatballs, Ricotta and Mozzarella Cheese. In Marinara Sauce.
Chicken Piccata Full$20.00
Grilled Chicken Breast, Capers, Artichoke Hearts, Mushrooms, White Wine and Lemon Butter Sauce. Choice of One Side.
*Specify Any Undesired Items in Notes*
More about Nicola's Kitchen
White Harte Pub image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

White Harte Pub

22456 Ventura Blvd, Woodland Hills

Avg 4 (564 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
White Harte Burger$14.00
1/2LB Angus beef patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo served on Brioche bun, choice of fries or salad.
Fish n Chips$14.00
Our Notting Hill Fish n Chips are made with Fullers ESB Beer battered Atlantic Cod and crispy chips (fries) fried to golden perfection. Our top seller.
Cod Tacos$14.00
Three soft shell corn tortillas, beer battered Atlantic cod with shredded cabbage, fire roasted salsa, crema, guacamole, pico de gallo.
More about White Harte Pub
Pascal Patisserie & Cafe image

SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Pascal Patisserie & Cafe

21040 Victory Blvd., Woodland Hills

Avg 4.6 (733 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Tuna Salad$13.25
Mixed greens, red cabbage, hard boiled egg, cilantro, celery, cucumber, cherry tomatoes
Smoked Salmon Bagel$15.50
Smoked salmon, tomato, red
onions, arugula and dill-caper cream
Farmer's Omelette Sandwich$14.25
Spinach, mushroom, sundried tomato, mozzarella, mayo on French baguette.
More about Pascal Patisserie & Cafe
Old New York Deli & Bakery Co image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Old New York Deli & Bakery Co

6209 Topanga Canyon Blvd, Woodland Hills

Avg 4.1 (899 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon, Egg & Cheese$7.49
Cage free fried egg, bacon, American cheese, Choice of bagel
Bagel w/ Schmear
Bagel with cream cheese, butter etc. Made from scratch daily. No preservatives or oils added. $2.99-$4.99
Baker's Dozen (13) Online$13.99
MADE FROM SCRATCH, NO OILS OR PRESERVATIVES ADDED
More about Old New York Deli & Bakery Co
Kabuki image

 

Kabuki

20940 Ventura Blvd., Woodland Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Edamame$4.95
More about Kabuki
Jasmine Thai (Woodland Hls) image

SEAFOOD

Jasmine Thai (Woodland Hls)

20022 Ventura Blvd, Woodland Hills

Avg 4.5 (4125 reviews)
Takeout
More about Jasmine Thai (Woodland Hls)
California Chicken Cafe image

WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

California Chicken Cafe

22333 Ventura Blvd, Woodland Hills

Avg 3.9 (1476 reviews)
Takeout
More about California Chicken Cafe
Restaurant banner

SALADS • SUSHI • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

HQ Gastropub- Woodland Hills

20969 Ventura Blvd, Woodland Hills

Avg 4.2 (2317 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Hot Wings$14.00
Eight Wings served with Housemade Creamy Ranch Dressing and Celery Sticks
Kid Flatbread$10.00
Served with Housemade Marinara Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese
Kid Beef Sliders$10.00
Two Freshly Groud Beef Patties on Kings Hawaiian Sweet Rolls
More about HQ Gastropub- Woodland Hills

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Woodland Hills

Chicken Salad

Burritos

Pies

Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston